78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old father
PEARL RIVER - A man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his father after an autopsy revealed that the 74-year-old's death was a homicide.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Douglas LaFrance was found dead at his Pearl River home around 5 p.m. on May 26. An autopsy showed that LaFrance did not die of natural causes and the case was ruled a homicide.
Deputies arrested LaFrance's son, 52-year-old Vincent LaFrance. He was booked for first-degree murder.
Trending News
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish
-
CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer
-
Woman killed in shooting after confronting burglars targeting her car on Spanish...
-
State Police, deputies call off search for suspect that jumped bridge in...
-
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday...