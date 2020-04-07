Man arrested for allegedly driving stolen car straight through gates of chemical refinery

Walter Williams was accused of getting behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle while under the influence and using it to crash through the gates of a chemical refinery before attempting to flee the scene.

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested for crashing a stolen vehicle through the gates of a chemical refinery.

According to an official document the incident occurred on Monday, April 6 when 23-year-old Walter Williams got behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle while impaired and used it to crash through the gates of the refinery before hopping out of the wrecked vehicle and getting into another unoccupied vehicle.

After allegedly driving this vehicle to a nearby building, deputies say Williams got out, jumped a security fence, and then ran to an enclosed area where he was apprehended by a deputy and a Baton Rouge Police officer.

When questioned, deputies say Williams told them he was "under the influence of an unknown substance that an unidentified male blew into his face."

He allegedly went on to describe fighting with an unknown man while driving and shoving him out of his vehicle, which is what he says caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash through the refinery's gates.

Deputies noted that no other individuals seemed to be in the vehicle with Williams at the time of the crash.

After being treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the wreck, Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges that included hit and run, unauthorized entry into a critical infrastructure, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.