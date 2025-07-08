Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly avoiding court after Assumption Parish drive-by shooting
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly skipping court after his reported involvement in a drive-by shooting in 2024.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Shamond Williams, 23, Tuesday morning on a warrant accusing him of failure to appear in court for felony charges.
Williams was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened prior to his first court date in February 2024. He did not show up for that date and was rescheduled to appear in August, which he also reportedly did not appear for.
A warrant was issued for his arrest for two counts of failure to appear.
Williams' bond for these charges was set at $75,000. As of Tuesday, he was being held with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for unrelated charges.
