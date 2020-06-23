83°
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen

BATON ROUGE - A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit completed by an official with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelly Griffin knocked on the door of the home of a family who knew him and a 13-year-old girl, who was also familiar with Griffin, answered and let him in.

In the report, Griffin is described as instructing her to participate in a series of sexual interactions. Shortly afterwards, the girl called her mother for help, and her mother contacted authorities.

When deputies spoke with the teen, she explained that Griffin was intoxicated during the incident and she was afraid of him.

Investigators say they apprehended Griffin and while questioning him, he admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the child. DNA evidence of the encounter also served as proof of the teen's account of the incident.

Griffin was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several counts including indecent behavior with a juvenile and forcible sexual battery.    

