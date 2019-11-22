Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of sleeping woman

Chico Rodrigues Williams

BATON ROUGE – Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say a man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep has been arrested.

Deputies were contacted by a woman who says she went out with some friends on the night of November 17. According to a police report, among those in the woman's party were her sister and a 37-year-old man named Chico Rodrigues Williams.

The police report goes on to say, after going to a daquiri shop and consuming a few drinks, one of the woman's female friends dropped her off at her sisters house.

The woman told police around 3 a.m. she went into her sister’s guest room and felt so ill that she fell asleep fully clothed. She says she woke up to find Williams removing her clothes and attempting to have sex with her while she’d been asleep. The woman says she was terrified and told him to stop, but he did not.

The police report goes on to say, when the woman’s friend who’d dropped her off returned to the home and knocked on its front door, this startled Williams so much that he left the guest bedroom.

Police say the woman tried to wake her sister up and when this proved unsuccessful, drove herself home where she told her mother what happened.

Police say once the woman’s mother learned what happened, she immediately went to the home where the alleged rape took place to make sure her other daughter was all right.

The woman's mother told police after ensuring the safety of her other daughter, the two of them went into the guest bedroom and found Williams in the bed.

The mother told police her daughter then kicked Williams out of the home and when he attempted to return, asking for his keys and cellphone, her daughter chased him down the street.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office tracked Williams down and arrested him on charges of second degree rape.