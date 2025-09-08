85°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested for rape of a four-year-old child
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday for the rape of a four-year-old child after the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help finding him over the weekend.
Anthony James Jelks, 25, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Inmate List.
Jelks turned himself in at BRPD headquarters on Monday morning, according to BRPD.
Trending News
WBRZ has asked for more information about the arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted sex offender arrested after Livingston deputies find child porn, learn he...
-
Alleged generator scammer arrested in Mississippi, faces charges in multiple Louisiana parishes
-
Scotlandville High principal back at school after being placed on leave after...
-
BRPD: Man arrested for rape of a four-year-old child
-
LSU outlines tailgating policies ahead of first home game