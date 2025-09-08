BRPD: Man arrested for rape of a four-year-old child

85°
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday for the rape of a four-year-old child after the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help finding him over the weekend.

Anthony James Jelks, 25, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Inmate List. 

Jelks turned himself in at BRPD headquarters on Monday morning, according to BRPD. 

WBRZ has asked for more information about the arrest.

