86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for rape of a child under 13 years old

1 hour 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 3:10 PM September 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday for the rape of a child under 13 years old after the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help finding him over the weekend.

Anthony James Jelks, 25, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Inmate List. 

Trending News

WBRZ has asked for more information about the arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days