Man arrested for rape of a child under 13 years old
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday for the rape of a child under 13 years old after the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help finding him over the weekend.
Anthony James Jelks, 25, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Inmate List.
WBRZ has asked for more information about the arrest.
