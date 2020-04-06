Man arrested for alleged involvement in shootout on Juban Road

Police say 21-year-old Nortrell Poole took part in an exchange of gunfire within the 2800 block of Juban Road on April 1.

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department report arresting a man for his involvement in a shootout near a Juban Road residence on the first of April.

According to an official police report, 21-year-old Nortrell Poole took part in an exchange of gunfire within the 2800 block of Juban Road following a fight between several other men.

Police say a man named Ashton Hatter and a second man named Jacoby Parker got into a fight on March 31 and made arrangements to continue fighting the next day.

The police report goes on to say that as scheduled, the two men met up and continued their spar on April 1; afterwards each man supposedly went home separately along with their friends.

But, police say shortly after Hatters arrived at his Juban Road residence, he, a second man whose last name is "Curry" and Poole participated in an exchange of gunfire.

Police say Hatters told them Poole used a AR 15 pistol during the exchange.

Investigators arrested Poole for illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder.

Poole is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a bond of $45,000.