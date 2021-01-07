45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for alleged connection to Enterprise Street shooting, murder

2 hours 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 9:29 PM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives with the assistance of the BRPD Special Response Team arrested a man believed to be connected to a shooting that claimed the life of one.

Investigators believe that 39-year-old Joseph Berry is responsible for the shooting death of Sylvester Harrison, along with the shooting injury of a 25-year-old female.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night on Enterprise Street. Harrison was found shot to death sitting inside of a vehicle. In addition, authorities also reported a woman was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Berry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days