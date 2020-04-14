72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for accidental shooting that left 18-year-old dead overnight

23 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 4:04 PM April 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is charged with negligent homicide after police say he accidentally shot and killed an 18-year-old.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened after midnight Tuesday morning at the victim's home on Lake Sherwood Avenue. BRPD identified the person killed as Quainnesha Paul.

Police arrested 22-year-old Keagan Valdry for the shooting later that day.

Valdry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of negligent homicide. No other details about the shooting have been released at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days