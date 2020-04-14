Man arrested for accidental shooting that left 18-year-old dead overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man is charged with negligent homicide after police say he accidentally shot and killed an 18-year-old.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened after midnight Tuesday morning at the victim's home on Lake Sherwood Avenue. BRPD identified the person killed as Quainnesha Paul.

Police arrested 22-year-old Keagan Valdry for the shooting later that day.

Valdry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of negligent homicide. No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.