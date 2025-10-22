Man arrested for 2023 Prairieville carjacking pleads guilty, sentenced to decade behind bars

GONZALES — A man arrested for a 2023 Ascension Parish carjacking pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Brent Chamblis, 56, was convicted of carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday.

Chamblis was arrested in October 2023 after a carjacking at a Subway along La. 42 in Prairieville. Deputies were later led on a chase by Chamblis, who crashed the car into nearby woods.

Chamblis was initially arrested on aggravated battery and flight from an officer charges as well.

Chamblis was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served, 23rd JDC District Attorney Ricky Babin's office said.