Man arrested following stabbing at apartment complex in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say one man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Denham Springs Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Deputies say once they arrived on the scene they found a man stabbed in the abdomen following an argument.

The victim says Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Jarreau was asked to leave due to an active protective order. After attacking the victim, Jarreau fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Around 12:50 Monday morning, the suspect was reportedly in custody. The investigation is ongoing.