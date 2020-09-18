74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested following shooting in Prairieville neighborhood

9 hours 58 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 September 18, 2020 9:20 AM September 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Ervin LaBostrie

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Thursday afternoon shooting in a Prairieville neighborhood off Bluff Road left one man injured and resulted in the arrest of the alleged gunman, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office issued a statement regarding the incident on Friday, identifying the arrested individual as 28-year-old Ervin LaBostrie III of Prairieville and revealing that the man LaBostrie allegedly shot is currently hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery.

According to the release, LaBostrie shot the man while the two were at a home on Forest Hills Drive and the bullet hit the victim in his upper body. Detectives say LaBostrie then fled the scene.

But, a short while later LaBostrie returned to the home and was apprehended. 

At this time, the reason for the shooting remains unclear.

LaBostire was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days