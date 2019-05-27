83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested during Bayou Country Superfest

1 hour 27 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 May 27, 2019 9:17 AM May 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after causing a scene during Bayou Country Superfest Sunday.

According to the arrest report, John Summer is accused of yelling inappropriate things at women, trying to change rows, and grabbing someone by the arm.

When authorities attempted to arrest Summer, he allegedly put up a fight. At one point during the struggle, Summer allegedly grabbed one of the responding officers by the groin. 

Summer was charged with resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and battery on a police officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days