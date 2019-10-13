Man arrested after trying to sell fake LSU football tickets

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of selling fake tickets to Saturday's LSU-Florida game.

A patron attempted to enter Tiger Stadium but was stopped by gate security who informed him that his tickets were fraudulent. The tickets were described as having poor quality ink, a lack of "LSU" print within the foiling and the lack of the hologram on the back of the ticket.

That's when the patron notified police. Authorities walked around the stadium until they spotted a man who fit the patron's description. The subject was identified as Steven Green, who was holding up two tickets with the understood intent to sell.

Authorities approached Green as if they were interested in purchasing the tickets. Police say they could immediately see the tickets were fake when Green presented them.

Green was arrested after the LSU ticket office confirmed the tickets were fake. According to him, he did not know the tickets he attempted to sell weren't real. He was charged with Theft and Illegal Use of Counterfeit Trademark.