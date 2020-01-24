Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A man pulled over because his BMW didn't have a license plate was arrested Thursday after the teenager in his car told police they were in a sexual relationship.

The 15-year-old boy had an alcoholic beverage when the police officer pulled over the car in the 2900 block of Winbourne Avenue, according to police records.

The officer talked to the man and the teen separately. The man initially told police he had met the teen at church and they were heading to a bank to get some cash, the arrest report said. He reportedly told the officer he provided the alcohol because he thought the teen was 18.

The teenager told police that the two had met on a dating app a year ago and had been in a sexual relationship since then, arrest records show.

Raymond Carber Jr., 42, was arrested on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and possession of alcohol in a vehicle.