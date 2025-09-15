74°
Man arrested after Tiger Stadium fight with security guard
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after fighting with a security guard and pushing a deputy during LSU's game against Florida on Saturday night.
Arrest documents say 23-year-old Jeoffriel Rogers was in Section 104 with a group of friends who were all in a heated argument with an Allied Security worker.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a deputy went to the commotion and attempted to de-escalate the issue by sending the security guard down the stairs. Documents say Rogers went after the guard, pushing the deputy out of the way.
After a scuffle, Rogers was handcuffed and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of an officer.
