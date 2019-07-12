Man arrested after string of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man they believe is linked to multiple burglaries in Livingston Parish.

Wednesday night, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were called to Collins Place subdivision in reference to several vehicle burglaries complaints. Investigators were able to identify the person responsible for the burglaries as Milton Lee Mosby II. He was located in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"It’s believed the suspect targeted this particular subdivision," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "While this investigation is still ongoing, the suspect has been linked to more than 10 incidents at this time just in this subdivision."

Mosby was armed and allegedly targeted unlocked and locked vehicles that had valuables in plain view. Items taken included purses, wallets, and credit cards.

Inside Mosby's vehicle, detectives found items of clothing and a gun that the suspect was wearing and holding in the surveillance videos at the time of the crimes. Several of the stolen items were also recovered.

A list of his charges wasn't immediately made available.