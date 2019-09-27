83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested after stolen gun, more than $15,000 found during search

Friday, September 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities found illegal items during a search.

Wednesday narcotics agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 28-year-old Drew Bey's residence. During the search authorities seized a .45 Smith & Weston that was reported stolen from Lafayette, $15,779 in cash, three pounds of marijuana valued at $6,000, and a 2001 Cobra Mustang.

Bey was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

