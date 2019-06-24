Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after stealing police cruiser, biting officer
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man tried to steal a police cruiser, jumping inside the vehicle during another person's traffic stop and later biting the officer in the car.
Lt. Daniel Mederos of the Nashua Police Department says Officer Michael Kekejian was outside conducting a motor vehicle stop in Nashua on Sunday when a 24-year-old man hopped into his vehicle. Kekejian then jumped into the driver's seat on top of the man.
The two fought as the cruiser struck a fence and porch. The man then bit Kekejian and drove around an intersection before hitting a park bench and coming to a stop in Sullivan Park.
Authorities say Kekejian was treated at a hospital and released after taking the man into custody.
The man faces multiple charges including felony theft and reckless conduct.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Tornado of poop': Homes ruined after raw sewage erupts from toilets
-
Ascension Parish judge to discuss defense funding, bond in Theriot case
-
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court
-
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer receives personalized rocking horse
-
Three heroic Central Private graduates saved four distressed swimmers while on senior...