Man arrested after shot fired during argument near Albany

ALBANY - Deputies arrested a man after they say he fired a shot at another person following an argument Tuesday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of North Cafe Line and Skinner Lane outside Albany around 9 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a disturbance with a gunshot.

Officials said Brian Williams, 54, fired a shot following an argument; Albany police officers later stopped his vehicle and they said he was driving under the influence.

Williams was booked on various charges including DWI, illegal use of weapons from a roadway and felon in Possession of a Firearm.