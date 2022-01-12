Latest Weather Blog
Man trying to fix van shot in face during botched robbery in hotel parking lot
BATON ROUGE - A man working on his van was shot in the face during a botched robbery in a hotel parking lot Monday morning, police said.
The victim was under his van about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of America’s Best Inn on Gwenadele Avenue when a man, identified as 34-year-old Jamal Harden, walked up to him holding a gun.
The victim told police he and Harden got into a scuffle after Harden tried to grab his wallet from his back pocket. When Harden bent down, the victim tried to take the gun.
The gun went off moments later, and a bullet grazed the victim’s face.
The victim told police he sat down on a curb and Harden began to pat down his pockets.
According to arrest documents, someone nearby heard the fight and gunfire and shouted to Harden to leave the victim alone.
Harden then ran away before he could take anything.
Police booked him a short time later with attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
