61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man trying to fix van shot in face during botched robbery in hotel parking lot

57 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 2:53 PM January 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Danny Monteverde

BATON ROUGE - A man working on his van was shot in the face during a botched robbery in a hotel parking lot Monday morning, police said.

The victim was under his van about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of America’s Best Inn on Gwenadele Avenue when a man, identified as 34-year-old Jamal Harden, walked up to him holding a gun.

The victim told police he and Harden got into a scuffle after Harden tried to grab his wallet from his back pocket. When Harden bent down, the victim tried to take the gun.

The gun went off moments later, and a bullet grazed the victim’s face.

The victim told police he sat down on a curb and Harden began to pat down his pockets.

According to arrest documents, someone nearby heard the fight and gunfire and shouted to Harden to leave the victim alone.

Harden then ran away before he could take anything.

Trending News

Police booked him a short time later with attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days