Man arrested after shooting on Boulevard de Province Sunday night

2 hours 1 minute 57 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after a shooting on Boulevard de Province on Sunday evening left one person injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrived at the home to find a victim in serious condition but with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers said the victim and the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Delvin Brown, got into an argument that escalated into the shooting. 

Brown was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.  

