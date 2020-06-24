Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend in the foot at school system warehouse
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the foot outside her workplace.
Claude Elliott was accused of shooting the woman in the parking lot of a facility in the 6000 block Choctaw Drive before noon Monday.
Police said the victim was driving back to work when she saw Claude was following her. Once she made it to her job, she ran out of her vehicle.
Elliott fired multiple shots at the victim. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
He was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple criminal damage to property, and domestic violence.
I’m here at the EBR Schools Warehouse on Choctaw where @BRPD is working a reported shooting. More coming on @WBRZ at 12:30 pic.twitter.com/m4e5KWdlQL— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) September 10, 2018
