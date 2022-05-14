79°
Man arrested after setting hotel room on fire on N. Harrell's Ferry Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a hotel room on fire on N. Harrell's Ferry Road.
According to officials, Lorenzo Coleman was a occupying a room at the Woodspring Hotel at 11544 N. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Coleman allegedly placed trash on a cook top burner and left it to burn. The hotel had 92 rooms occupied at the time of fire.
Coleman later returned to the hotel and attempted to gain entry back into the room where he was later identified by hotel staff and taken into custody by police.
Coleman was booked into the Parish Prison charged with Aggravated Arson.
