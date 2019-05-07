Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after robbing veteran at convenience store
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man accused of robbing a veteran at a convenience store last month.
On April 29, the victim was at a store on Airline Highway. While there, he cashed a $700 money order. At some point, a man standing next to him at the register snatched hundreds of dollars out of the elderly veteran's hands.
The cashier, and two other customers in the store worked together to stop the thief, grabbing him before he could flee.
The thief, later identified as Jevaughn Davis, gave up and handed the veteran back some of his money. Davis left with around $400.
Authorities say Davis was also connected to multiple vehicle burglaries reported in February. Davis has been charged with simple robbery and three counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father facing murder charge in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit