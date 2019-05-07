Man arrested after robbing veteran at convenience store

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man accused of robbing a veteran at a convenience store last month.

On April 29, the victim was at a store on Airline Highway. While there, he cashed a $700 money order. At some point, a man standing next to him at the register snatched hundreds of dollars out of the elderly veteran's hands.

The cashier, and two other customers in the store worked together to stop the thief, grabbing him before he could flee.

The thief, later identified as Jevaughn Davis, gave up and handed the veteran back some of his money. Davis left with around $400.

Authorities say Davis was also connected to multiple vehicle burglaries reported in February. Davis has been charged with simple robbery and three counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.