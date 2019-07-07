Man arrested after raping woman and holding her hostage

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly held a woman hostage and raped her.

Authorities arrived to 11438 Bard Avenue Saturday to find 33-year-old Jonifer Jackson holding the victim against her will at gunpoint inside his apartment, threatening her not to leave. During the time the victim was held, Jackson raped the victim while threatening to kill her.

According to the victim, Jackson fell asleep, allowing her to escape and contact authorities. Jackson fled the scene in a 2011 Black Ford Mustang, leaving behind his two small children alone in the apartment.

Police located and arrested Jackson on Bard Avenue near Sherwood Forest.

Jackson faces multiple charges including first degree rape, weapons charges, aggravated assault, and child desertion.