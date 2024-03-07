LSU student arrested after PMAC break-in; he was busted in November for theft at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested an LSU student from Metairie on a burglary charge this week after finding basketball shoes and volleyball jerseys stolen from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in his apartment. Last November, LSU Police had charged the man with stealing items from Tiger Stadium across the street.

Brett Pemberton, 19, was among two or three men caught on video breaking into the PMAC and making several trips into and out of the arena early Feb. 28. The thefts occurred about six hours after the LSU men's basketball team beat Georgia 67-66.

LSU Police said the men arrived in two separate cars and security footage help lead them to Pemberton. One of the cars caught on video is registered to Pemberton, and he was identified in the surveillance video carrying a pair of Nike Lebron basketball shoes later found in his apartment.

Police also found two stolen volleyball jerseys in his apartment.

Pemberton was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of simple burglary.

After his November arrest for a burglary at Tiger Stadium, which involved more than $4,700 worth of stolen good, he was released on a $5,000 sign-out bond.