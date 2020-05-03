Man arrested after molesting 8-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man on Thursday (April 30) for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

According to a report, the mother of the victim told officers that when she came home she found Michael Jackson, 51, and her daughter in the bedroom with the door shut.

The mother discovered that the victim's pants and underwear were pulled down. The 8-year-old told her mother that Jackson touched her private area.

Jackson fled the scene on foot and was arrested the next day.

When police apprehended Jackson he told authorities that he performed oral sex on the child.

Jackson has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $100,000 bond.

He was charged with one count of oral sexual battery/indecent behavior with a juvenile.