Man arrested after meth, counterfeit money found during traffic stop

ST. MARY PARISH - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities found meth and counterfeit money during a traffic stop in St. Mary Parish.

On Tuesday detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were conducting patrols on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista. While in the area, detectives saw a vehicle cross over the solid white line near Phoenix International.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Joshua Barr.

During the traffic stop, authorities found around 64 grams of meth and more than $16,000 in counterfeit money. It's believed that the meth was heading to Morgan City.

Authorities also discovered that Barr’s driver’s license was suspended.

Barr was charged with improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and monetary instrument abuse.

A photo of Barr wasn't provided.