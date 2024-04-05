Man arrested after leaving shirt, items at scene of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after police linked him to the scene of an armed robbery on Poinsettia Drive.



The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Kelvin Martin for one charge of armed robbery.



The sheriff's office responded to the 7400 block of Poinsettia Drive and were informed that three to five suspects entered and ransacked a home at the location. Arrest documents note, the suspects were armed with guns and demanded the victims give them jewelry, cell phones, money and other items of value. The suspects were described as wearing a T-shirt over their faces during the robbery.



During the robbery, one of the suspects dropped his T-shirt on the ground in front of the home while fleeing, the sheriff's office says. The shirt was collected by detectives, along with other stolen items that were dropped by the suspects, arrest documents note.



After learning the T-shirt belonged to one of the suspects, detectives collected a contact DNA swab from the shirt and it was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.



The DNA swab matched a sample taken from Martin when he was previously booked for purse snatching.



Arrest documents note that Martin has a violent criminal history ranging from purse snatching to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.