Man arrested after leading deputies on chase across I-10 in Port Allen

1 hour 46 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 9:55 AM March 12, 2024 in News
By: Phoenix Plum

PORT ALLEN - A man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit across I-10 in Port Allen, Tuesday morning. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Levi St.Cyr was arguing with a cashier at a gas station on Lobdell Highway.

When authorities arrived, the man ran across the I-10 in an attempt to escape law enforcement. 

Deputies arrested without further incident, and found he had an active warrant for his arrest.

The identity of the man has not been released yet. 

This is a developing story.

