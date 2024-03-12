69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase across I-10 in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit across I-10 in Port Allen, Tuesday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Levi St.Cyr was arguing with a cashier at a gas station on Lobdell Highway.
When authorities arrived, the man ran across the I-10 in an attempt to escape law enforcement.
Deputies arrested without further incident, and found he had an active warrant for his arrest.
The identity of the man has not been released yet.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach