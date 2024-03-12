Man arrested after leading deputies on chase across I-10 in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit across I-10 in Port Allen, Tuesday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Levi St.Cyr was arguing with a cashier at a gas station on Lobdell Highway.

When authorities arrived, the man ran across the I-10 in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

Deputies arrested without further incident, and found he had an active warrant for his arrest.

This is a developing story.