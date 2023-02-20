Man arrested after Jan. shootout on Jade Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on a victim last month.

On January 28 deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Jade Avenue near Elvin Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Once in the area, deputies found the victim who explained the situation.

According to the arrest report, the victim met the unknown male suspect online. Authorities say the suspect agreed to pay the victim $60 for a sexual encounter.

Once at the apartment, the victim stated the man didn't have the funds and was asked to leave. As the suspect was leaving the scene, he allegedly turned and fired two shots in the direction of the victim. Authorities say the victim pulled out his own gun and fired back.

Deputies found spent shell casings at the scene. Through an investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Kendall Hartley.

Hartley was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The arrest document didn't say if the victim would face any charges.