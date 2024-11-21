Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene

ROBERT - A man wanted after a high speed chase where he fled the scene was arrested Thursday, according to the Hammond Police Department.

HPD said Christopher Delcambre, 50, led officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday. During the pursuit, a jet ski and trailer fell off the vehicle, nearly causing multiple accidents. He also struck a vehicle during the pursuit.

Delcambre evaded police for several days until he was located off La. Highway 22 before noon Thursday.