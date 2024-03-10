Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after gun discharges at hospital
BATON ROUGE – A man from Gonzales was arrested at an area hospital after his gun discharged in the medical facility overnight.
Brandon Williams was charged with illegal use of a weapon, having a gun in a hospital and criminal damage to property. The incident happened on the 6th floor of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
Investigators said after the gun fired, Williams ran and tried to ditch clothing and the weapon.
The hospital said in a statement: "There was an isolated incident last night in which a visitor’s firearm accidentally discharged into the floor. No one was injured. With the swift response of our team, BR police responded immediately and detained the visitor. Weapons of any kind, including guns, are not permitted inside the hospital. We appreciate the efforts of our teams and law enforcement that quickly assured the security of our campus.?"?
