Couple arrested after domestic violence situation, synthetic drugs found in home

BATON ROUGE – New details emerged this weekend about a stabbing investigation prompted by a man being seen ditched with injuries in a parking lot on Coursey near Jones Creek Wednesday.

Deputies charged Shane Thibodeaux and booked him into jail after he was released from the hospital this weekend.

Thibodeaux was charged with battery and domestic abuse along with possession of synthetic marijuana.

Deputies determined Thibodeaux was stabbed by his live-in girlfriend in self-defense after he beat her with a screwdriver or a pry bar. The victim told deputies she wasn’t sure which object she was attacked with, but that Thibodeaux went after her first, so she stabbed him.

Deputies began their investigation after Thibodeaux was seen being left in a parking lot of a business on Coursey. Deputies said at the time, there were two calls that tied the case together – the discovery of a bloodied and injured man at the Coursey business and a call for help at a home on Board Drive where responding deputies found evidence of a struggle.

Later, investigators said, they returned to the Board Drive home in Old Jefferson and found the woman who explained what happened.

They also found multiple pounds of synthetic marijuana that the woman said Thibodeaux ordered and had shipped to the home in her name.

The woman, identified by deputies as Ariel Slaughter, was also arrested. She was charged with domestic abuse battery, attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Detectives said the couple initially started fighting about money before the stabbing.

