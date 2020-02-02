Man arrested after elderly woman found covered in pet feces

PLAQUEMINE- Authorities have arrested a man after an elderly woman was found bed-ridden and covered in animal feces.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman was lying in urine and feces that came from 14 cats and two dogs kept in the victim's home. Plaquemine Police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office raised questions about the house in the 58000 block of Delacroix Street when the victim's neighbors reported not seeing the elderly woman in months.

Police say when they entered the house it reeked, it was trashed and completely destroyed. They found the victim who's in her 70's lying, in the bed and signs of animal hoarding.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said officials found more cat food in the house than food for humans.

Police arrested 54-year-old Galen Marcantel Thursday who had been living with the victim, but the two were not related.

Authorities learned that Marcantel had lived with the victim for a while, but did not allow her to see her family. Marcantel even filed a restraining order against them. Authorities believe he has been taking advantage of her finances as well.

The victim, who is wheel-chair bound, would reportedly spend lots of time laying in bed and was often left alone for hours at a time.

Marcantel was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities.

The woman was brought to a hospital for treatment and the animals were also removed.