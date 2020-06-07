77°
Man arrested after double shooting at Walker baby shower
WALKER - Two people were shot at a baby shower and a suspect is in custody.
The incident unfolded on Cane Market Road north of Walker around 7 Saturday evening.
The victims are expected to be okay, sheriff's deputies said.
"...On scene, two victims were located with non-life threatening wounds. The suspect fled on foot" and was later captured, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a prepared statement.
Sheriff's deputies said Jeremy Dunn, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident.
