Man arrested after double shooting at Walker baby shower

WALKER - Two people were shot at a baby shower and a suspect is in custody.

The incident unfolded on Cane Market Road north of Walker around 7 Saturday evening.

The victims are expected to be okay, sheriff's deputies said.

"...On scene, two victims were located with non-life threatening wounds. The suspect fled on foot" and was later captured, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a prepared statement.

Sheriff's deputies said Jeremy Dunn, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident.