Man arrested after confessing to killing Kentwood couple, says deputies

KENTWOOD, La. - Deputies arrested a man on Friday after he confessed to authorities about killing a Kentwood couple who was reported missing on Thursday (Feb. 18).

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Kevin Buckley.

Couple Iva Jane Travis, 54, and Lewis “Payton” Travis, 55, had not been seen or heard from since Valentine’s Day, according to a report.

Through an investigation, deputies interviewed Buckley who lived with the couple and worked with Payton for many years. When deputies spoke with Buckley in regards to the couple's whereabouts, he confessed to killing both victims and revealed the location of their bodies, according to TPSO.

TPSO believes that a disagreement led Buckley to harm the couple.

Buckley was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This investigation remains ongoing.