Man arrested after child drinks 'Molly' spiked cappuccino

THIBODAUX - Authorities in Thibodaux arrested a man after a 7-year-old child drank a spiked drink.

On July 12, the child was brought to a local hospital because they were experiencing hallucinations and acting strangely. Authorities say the juvenile tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

Through an investigation, it was learned that on July 11, the juvenile had innocently ingested a drugged cappuccino that was left unattended. The report states that the child didn't know the drink was drugged by 30-year-old Kenneth Hickman.

While speaking with authorities, Hickman allegedly admitted to opening an MDMA, or Molly, pill capsule and pouring it into the drink. He added that it was a common method he used to take the drug.

Hickman was charged with cruelty to a juvenile.