Man arrested after allegedly threatening power line worker with a handgun

LORANGER - A man was arrested after allegedly harassing a power line worker with a handgun.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the employee called deputies around 6 p.m. Friday and said he was being harassed by 35-year-old Kendrick James while trying to fix the power lines in the area.

Deputies said James was driving and refused to slow down through a reduced speed area where linemen were working to restore electricity.

Workers told deputies that James was waving his hands in the air and yelling at workers while driving by.

Workers said the man left but then returned. According to arrest documents, James "aggressively swerved and maneuvered his vehicle toward the lineman before coming to a complete stop."

James then rolled his window down, pulled out a gun, and began to yell at the worker, who called 911 once James left.

Deputies said they used descriptions from workers to track down James and arrest him at his home. James was booked for aggravated assault on a utility worker.