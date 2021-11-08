55°
Man arrested after allegedly stealing zero-turn mower
PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested four days after allegedly stealing a zero-turn mower and a flat-bed trailer.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Darrell Matthews was arrested Monday after a Toro Zero-turn lawnmower that was on a flat-bed trailer was reported stolen Thursday.
Matthews was booked for a felony charge of theft.
No other details were immediately available.
