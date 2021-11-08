55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly stealing zero-turn mower

4 hours 47 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, November 08 2021 Nov 8, 2021 November 08, 2021 3:16 PM November 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested four days after allegedly stealing a zero-turn mower and a flat-bed trailer.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Darrell Matthews was arrested Monday after a Toro Zero-turn lawnmower that was on a flat-bed trailer was reported stolen Thursday.

Matthews was booked for a felony charge of theft.

Trending News

No other details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days