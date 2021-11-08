Man arrested after allegedly stealing zero-turn mower

PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested four days after allegedly stealing a zero-turn mower and a flat-bed trailer.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Darrell Matthews was arrested Monday after a Toro Zero-turn lawnmower that was on a flat-bed trailer was reported stolen Thursday.

Matthews was booked for a felony charge of theft.

No other details were immediately available.