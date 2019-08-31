Man arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in a fight three weeks ago.

Alvin McCoy, 31, was booked into Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a knife, booking records show.

McCoy is accused of stabbing the man during a fight in the parking lot of an apartment building on Apartment Court Drive on August 7th. The stabbing victim was the brother of the man McCoy had initially been fighting, and tried to break up the fight, according to McCoy's arrest warrant.

The man who was not injured told police he dashed into the parking lot because his child had run down the stairs ahead of him. When he got close to McCoy's car, where McCoy was sitting with his girlfriend, the two men had an argument that led to a fight. That man's brother heard the fight and tried to pull McCoy away, the warrant said.

McCoy is accused of stabbing the man who intervened in the upper back and then chasing the man he had orginally been fighting, according to the warrant. The man who was stabbed suffered a collapsed lung and was taken to a hospital.

Both victims know McCoy personally and identified him immediately as the attacker, the warrant said.