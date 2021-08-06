Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the stomach

PHOTO: WDSU

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the stomach.

WDSU reported the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 5 for multiple charges.

Deputies said a woman was shot in the stomach Thursday and taken to a residence in Roseland. WDSU reported deputies arrived at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

While at the crime scene, deputies found multiple .233 caliber shell casings. WDSU said law enforcement officials found London located in an area behind the crime scene.

London was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, dangerous instrumentalities, illegally carrying a firearm used in the commission of a violent crime, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering.