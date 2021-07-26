Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting store employee on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a store cashier.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Marquette Alexander repeatedly harassed an employee at a store on Plank Road around 11 a.m. July 25.

Officers said Alexander came into the store and made crude comments about the victim before he went behind the counter and kissed her without consent. Alexander continued shopping and then returned to the employee again.

Police said he went behind the counter for the second time and slapped the victim's backside. Alexander left and then returned later, allegedly making more threatening comments toward the employee.

Police arrested Alexander and found an open beer bottle inside of his car. He was booked on charges of simple battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, simple assault and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.