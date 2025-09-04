Man arrested after allegedly setting house fire that killed pet in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested after a Wednesday morning house fire in Ponchatoula that killed a pet, officials said.

The fire happened on Eight Street Drive around 4 a.m. No one was inside the home, but a "beloved family pet perished in the fire," the Ponchatoula Police Department said.

Bryce Martin, 25, was arrested by police later Wednesday, and officers said he confessed to several crimes. Martin was booked on stalking, violations of protective orders and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

All charges related to the arson are forthcoming from Ponchatoula fire officials.