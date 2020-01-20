Man arrested after allegedly raping woman inside her home

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of forcing his way inside a woman's home and raping her.

According to authorities, Samuel Landaverde Polanco showed up at the victim's workplace, Friday night while she was still on the clock and started arguing with her. Shortly after their disagreement, the victim left work to go home.

Once she arrived home, Polanco allegedly forced his way into her car, dragged her out of her vehicle, brought her into her home, and assaulted her.

The victim told deputies she attempted to flee by locking herself in a bedroom, but Polanco forced the door open.

Deputies say the victim's 13-year-old son was present at the time of the attack and witnessed some of the assault.

The victim told deputies Polanco appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when he raped her.

She was taken to a local hospital where authorities noticed several bruises on her arms and wrist.

Polanco was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree rape.