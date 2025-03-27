Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun in DOTD headquarters

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun in the lobby of the Department of Transportation and Development headquarters.

According to an email sent to DOTD staff, the man "placed the gun on his head" and said he needed help from the officer on duty. The Baton Rouge Police officer at the security desk promptly arrested the man.

WBRZ has reached out to BRPD for more information about the arrest. A DOTD spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.