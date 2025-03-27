77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun in DOTD headquarters

51 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 3:59 PM March 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun in the lobby of the Department of Transportation and Development headquarters.

According to an email sent to DOTD staff, the man "placed the gun on his head" and said he needed help from the officer on duty. The Baton Rouge Police officer at the security desk promptly arrested the man.

WBRZ has reached out to BRPD for more information about the arrest. A DOTD spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days