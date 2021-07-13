76°
Man arrested after allegedly jumping fence and breaking into 15 cars
DONALDSONVILLE - A man allegedly burglarized 15 cars at a single body shop in Ascension Parish.
Dre Lightfoot was arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, after breaking into Donaldsonville Body and Glass on July 6.
Deputies said the video showed Lightfoot jumping over a chain-link fence and breaking into 15 cars.
Lightfoot was booked on one charge of criminal trespassing and 15 counts of simple burglary.
